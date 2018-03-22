App
Mar 22, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cox & Kings sells 11.58% stake in subsidiary

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Travel firm Cox & Kings today said it has sold 11.58 per cent stake in Prometheon Holdings UK to SSG Capital for Rs 450 crore, after transaction expense and tax.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Prometheon Enterprises has sold 11.58 per cent stake in Prometheon Holdings (UK) to an investee company of SSG Capital Management, Cox & Kings said in a statement.

Prometheon Enterprises (PEL) earlier held 65.58 per cent stake in Prometheon Holdings UK (PHUK), which houses the education and hybrid hotels businesses, it added.

The company will receive Rs 450 crore after transaction expense and tax, for the 11.58 per cent stake sale in PHUK, company said. Cox & Kings Group CEO Peter Kerkar said, "In continuation of our efforts to unlock value across businesses, we have divested 11.58 per cent stake in PHUK to SSG Capital."

The company considers SSG as a strong partner and looks forward to leveraging its position and working together to enhance value of education and hybrid hotel businesses, he added. After the stake sale, the company will hold 54 per cent of Prometheon Holdings UK through PEL, while SSG Capital will hold 46 per cent, Cox & Kings said.

Shares of Cox & Kings were today trading at Rs 244.25 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, up 0.47 per cent from its previous close.

