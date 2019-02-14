Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cox & Kings Q3 net profit dips 31% to Rs 23.22 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Travel firm Cox & Kings on Thursday reported a 31.30 per cent dip in its standalone net profit to Rs 23.22 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.80 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Cox & Kings said in a BSE filing.

Standalone income from operations of the company stood at Rs 585.93 crore. It was Rs 534.74 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Given the seasonal nature of the business of the company, the results of any quarter may not be a true and/or proportionate reflection of the annual performance of the company," Cox & Kings said.

Shares of Cox & Kings closed at Rs 153.90 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.32 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #Business #Cox & Kings #Market news #Results

