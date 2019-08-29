App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cox & Kings gets ROC nod to push holding of AGM by 3 months till December 30

In a regulatory filing, Cox & Kings said ROC, Mumbai, has given it time till December 30, 2019, to hold the 79th AGM of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Beleaguered tours and travel firm Cox & Kings on Thursday said it has received approval from the Registrar of Companies (ROC) for a 3-month extension for its annual general meeting 2018-19.

The company, which had earlier this month said it was not in a position to finalise and consider financial results for the June 2019 quarter due to its ongoing resolution plan, had sought for an extension of time to hold its annual general meeting (AGM).

In a regulatory filing, Cox & Kings said ROC, Mumbai, has given it time till December 30, 2019, to hold the 79th AGM of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Close

The meeting was scheduled to be held on September 30. According to regulations, a company is required to hold its AGM in the earliest of either within six months from close of a financial year, or 15 months from the last AGM, or the last date of a calendar year.

related news

The tours and travel firm has defaulted on its debt repayments multiple times since June with the last coming on August 14 failing to repay Rs 149 crore for unsecured commercial paper to an investor.

Earlier this month, Cox & Kings had said its lenders have signed the inter-creditor agreement with State Bank of India as the lead banker with 70 per cent of the lenders signing the ICA.

Citing a Reserve Bank of India circular dated June 7, the company had said the resolution plan of the company was to be implemented within 180 days.

In July, the company had announced that there was temporary cash flow mismatch and its working capital situation was stretched, which was further impacted due to its inability to replace the short-term loans with long-term loans or regular working capital lines.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 06:59 pm

tags #Business #Cox & Kings

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.