Coworking firm Smartworks forays into Ahmedabad; takes on lease 56,000 sq ft office space

Representative image.

Smartworks, which provides flexible office space, has taken on lease 56,000 square feet area in Ahmedabad to open its new centre as demand for flexible workspace from corporates rises in tier II cities.

The company in a statement said it has forayed into Ahemdabad market and has taken over 56,000 square feet of office space on lease at Nehru Nagar in Ahmedabad.

The new centre will open in March.

Smartworks is one of the leading players in the managed office space market with a portfolio of over 7 million square feet.

With expansion in Ahmedabad, the company now has presence in 12 cities.

Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks, said, "We are witnessing huge demand from MNCs across sectors for office spaces in these high-growth markets owing to employee flexibility and value-priced spaces with a plethora of services and amenities." After Jaipur and Indore, this is the company's third tier-II city addition to its portfolio this fiscal.

"Our expansion to Ahmedabad is in line with offering our existing and new client's access to scalable and agile business solutions across key markets," Sarda said.

Smartworks has co-working centres across 38 locations in 12 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, Indore and Ahmedabad) and caters to more than 500 organisations across Forbes 2000 companies, large enterprises and established unicorns/startups.

Founded in April 2016 by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani, Smartworks leverages its robust phygital platform to deliver fully-serviced, tech-enabled, flexible and affordable workspaces.

According to property consultant CBRE, total office leasing in Ahmedabad jumped to 1.2 million square feet during the last calendar year from 0.3 million square feet in the previous year.

Colliers India mentioned in its report that flex space operators leased 7 million square feet of space in 2022, highest in any year, across top six cities accounting for about 14 per cent share in total leasing.