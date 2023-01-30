English
    Coworking firm Smartworks forays into Ahmedabad; takes on lease 56,000 sq ft office space

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Smartworks, which provides flexible office space, has taken on lease 56,000 square feet area in Ahmedabad to open its new centre as demand for flexible workspace from corporates rises in tier II cities.

    The company in a statement said it has forayed into Ahemdabad market and has taken over 56,000 square feet of office space on lease at Nehru Nagar in Ahmedabad.

    The new centre will open in March.

    Smartworks is one of the leading players in the managed office space market with a portfolio of over 7 million square feet.