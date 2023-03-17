Cow cess of Rs 10 per bottle to be imposed on liquor sale in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government will impose a cow cess of Rs 10 per bottle on the sale of liquor in the state. The move will help in fetching Rs 100 crore as revenue.

The decision to levy the cow cess on liquor sale was announced in the state budget today.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the annual budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly.

The CM unveiled measures to boost tourism and EVs in the state.

The CM said that Himachal Pradesh will be made the model state for adopting electrical vehicles in the state's public transport. A total of 1,500 diesel buses will be replaced at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, he said. Sukhu said that Kangra district will be developed as the tourist capital and all 12 districts will be connected with heliport facility in the next one year.

Moneycontrol News