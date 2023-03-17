 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cow cess of Rs 10 per bottle to be imposed on liquor sale in Himachal Pradesh

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the annual budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly.

The Himachal Pradesh government will impose a cow cess of Rs 10 per bottle on the sale of liquor in the state. The move will help in fetching Rs 100 crore as revenue.

The decision to levy the cow cess on liquor sale was announced in the state budget today.

The CM unveiled measures to boost tourism and EVs in the state.