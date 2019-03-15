Covr Financial Technologies launches digital tool for financial advisors

Covr Financial Technologies, a digital life insurance platform for financial institutions, announced the launch of Covr LTC Estimator for financial advisors. The company says that the offering is the first digitally enabled asset-based long-term care multi-carrier comparison tool.

The Covr LTC Estimator provides financial advisors the ability to digitally compare leading asset-based long-term care products and customize quotes based on options such as inflation and elimination period lengths. The tool highlights product differences based on client need and offers an e-signature option to expedite the submission process.

"Covr's new LTC Estimator a truly game-changing offering in the marketplace," said Covr CEO Michael Kalen. "The tool is the first of its kind to offer immediate side-by-side comparisons of the industry's leading asset-based long-term care insurance products. Financial advisors increasingly view asset-based long-term care as a key component of a robust financial plan."