Covishield vaccine's revised prices still only 50% of global rates, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

After announcing the prices of Covishield vaccine for the state governments and private hospitals, Serum Institute of India's (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said the new vaccine pricing is still 33-50 percent of the price of global vaccines anywhere in the world.

Speaking to CNBC TV-18, Poonwalla further stated that SII would never take advantage of the pandemic, saying 'we are losing Rs 150 per dose'. SII has to pay 50 percent royalty to Astra Zeneca, he further said.

Earlier on April 21, SII released its Covishield vaccine pricing - Rs 400 for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals per dose.

Poonawalla said that Rs 400 per dose was also the new procurement price for the Centre after the opening up of the vaccination policy.

The CEO also mentioned that states can purchase from SII at Rs 400 per dose, but they don't have to as the Centre is still providing them vaccine for free.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the Centre had announced on April 19 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

The Union government had said that manufacturers would have to “transparently” make an advance declaration of the price at which vaccines would be available to state governments and in the open market before May 1.

Poonawalla further noted that export prices of vaccines will also increase, now that the vaccine has been certified and has proven efficacy. He also said that any investigation into the side effects of the vaccine can happen as well.

The supply for a contract of 110 million doses to the central government has already started, he said, adding that 9-10 crore doses of the vaccine were supplied to the central government at earlier rates. However, now any negotiation will happen at the new rates.

Talking about supply to private hospitals, Poonwalla said the company will start signing contracts within a couple of weeks. He hopes to fulfill the contract by the third or fourth week of May. He also clarified that Covishield's production will not be affected by the shortage of raw materials from the US. The CEO in an earlier tweet had urged the US government to lift their embargo on raw materials, so that vaccine production can be ramped up.

The launch of Covovax, another vaccine currently under production in SII, could also be advanced by two months if the quality is met. Covovax was initially supposed to be out by September of this year. He also mentioned that they have started stockpiling Covovax.

The vaccine shortage that India is currently facing will also end in the next 2-3 months, claimed Poonawalla, as SII ramps up their capacity by 20 percent per month. They are expected to produce 100 million doses a month by July.

Poonawalla has also stated that vaccine distribution to India is being prioritised. All facilities have been redirected to manufacture the vaccine and all other non-vaccine products have been sacrificed. The CEO also remarked that opening up pricing controls for vaccines is the need of the hour, as most foreign manufacturers demand pricing freedom to come to India.