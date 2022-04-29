COVID vaccine maker AstraZeneca sees profit slump

Representative image.

British COVID vaccine maker AstraZeneca on Friday announced a 75-percent slide in first-quarter net profit on higher costs linked to its takeover of US biotech firm Alexion.

Profit after tax slumped to $386 million (366 million euros), AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Revenue however surged 56 percent to $11.39 billion, helped by sales of Alexion medicines plus AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs.

But the UK group has faced vast costs following its $39-billion takeover of Alexion.

AstraZeneca on Friday said it had taken a hit totalling $775 million after Alexion reached a legal settlement with Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Astra added that it plans a new strategic research and development centre in Cambridge, Massachusetts.





