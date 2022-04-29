English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    COVID vaccine maker AstraZeneca sees profit slump

    Profit after tax slumped to $386 million (366 million euros), AstraZeneca said in a statement.

    AFP
    April 29, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    British COVID vaccine maker AstraZeneca on Friday announced a 75-percent slide in first-quarter net profit on higher costs linked to its takeover of US biotech firm Alexion.

    Profit after tax slumped to $386 million (366 million euros), AstraZeneca said in a statement.

    Revenue however surged 56 percent to $11.39 billion, helped by sales of Alexion medicines plus AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs.

    But the UK group has faced vast costs following its $39-billion takeover of Alexion.

    AstraZeneca on Friday said it had taken a hit totalling $775 million after Alexion reached a legal settlement with Chugai Pharmaceutical.

    Close
    Astra added that it plans a new strategic research and development centre in Cambridge, Massachusetts.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #AstraZeneca #Business
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 01:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.