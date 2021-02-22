COVID Lockdown| German brewers forced to throw away beer, seek state aid like pubs

German brewers have been forced to throw away unsold beer and have asked the government for financial aid as the coronavirus lockdown reduces demand, they said on Monday.

German pubs, hotels and restaurants have been closed since November in the country’s second lockdown following the first one earlier last year.

The brewers called on the German government to give beer breweries aid under the country’s programmes to help industry recover from the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Germany's government has given financial aid to pubs and bars but not breweries.

"From week to week, ever more breweries, brewery-owned pubs and wholesalers are facing a threat to their existence through no fault of their own and are threatened by insolvency," said an open letter from about 300 breweries released by the brewers’ associations DBB and VPBD.

The letter was signed by breweries including Carlsberg Deutschland, a unit of Danish brewer Carlsberg, the Bitburger Braugruppe, Krombacher and Paulaner Brauerei.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The lockdown and the collapse of the draught beer market this created meant breweries lost a large part of their economic foundations overnight," the letter said.

"Stock worth many millions of euros that has exceeded its sell-by date has had to be thrown away."

Sales of bottled beer in shops were “nowhere near enough” to compensate for lost sales to the hospitality sector and weak exports, the breweries said.