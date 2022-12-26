LIVE Covid BF.7 Variant in India Updates: Testing up at airports, experts rule out wave for now

December 26, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

China’s economy is showing increasing strain from the Covid Tsunami

As China battles with the COVID woes, Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators showed a contraction in activity in December from an already weak pace in November and the outlook is grim for the new year.

Moreover, since there's no reliable data on the extent of the spread of the virus, the already struggling economy stares at a grim state due to a slump in consumer spending and industrial output growing the slowest since the spring lockdowns.

The situation was even worse for shops and restaurants in Beijing than it was across the nation, with retail sales dropping almost 18% in November as both cases and restrictions in the capital increased. For more, read here