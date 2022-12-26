English
    December 26, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

    LIVE Covid BF.7 Variant in India Updates: Testing up at airports, experts rule out wave for now

    Covid BF.7 Variant in India: Country has stepped up measures to avoid a Covid spillover from China and a few other countries. While the numbers are still not alarming, the fast-spreading BF.7 (Omicron BA.5 sub-lineage) variant behind the current Chinese wave is a cause for concern. States have been asked to step up testing and genome sampling besides launching booster drive

    The BF.7 Omicron variant is highly unlikely to trigger another “wave” in the country, according to some reports. India has beefed up measures to avoid any spillovers. This includes more tests and booster shots and random testing of international passengers.The variant will cause mild upper respiratory symptoms for one or two days.
      • 09:12 AM IST

        Delhi airport: Some test positive after random Covid test

    • December 26, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      China’s economy is showing increasing strain from the Covid Tsunami

      As China battles with the COVID woes, Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators showed a contraction in activity in December from an already weak pace in November and the outlook is grim for the new year. 

      Moreover, since there's no reliable data on the extent of the spread of the virus, the already struggling economy stares at a grim state due to a slump in consumer spending and industrial output growing the slowest since the spring lockdowns. 

      The situation was even worse for shops and restaurants in Beijing than it was across the nation, with retail sales dropping almost 18% in November as both cases and restrictions in the capital increased. For more, read here

    • December 26, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

      As many as 455 passengers have been subjected to random coronavirus testing at the Delhi airport, starting from 10 am on Saturday till 7 pm on Sunday. Out of them, less than half per cent are positive cases, an official at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said. 

      On average, 25,000 travellers arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here and out of them, 500 random passengers are being tested, it added.The company is also ramping up manpower for sample collection and testing at the airport.

    • December 26, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

      Ramped up testing at IGIA: At the Delhi airport, as many as 455 passengers have been subjected to random coronavirus testing. Out of them, less than half per cent are positive cases, an official at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said.

    • December 26, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

      Chhattisgarh reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,749. The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively.

    • December 26, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

      Nine new cases were reported from Mumbai yesterday, taking the city's infection count to 11,55,093, according to a BMC notification. Mumbai's tally is at 50 right now.

    • December 26, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

      In China, many areas are facing blood shortage amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Residents have been asked to actively donate blood under strict personal protection guidelines as they face a shortage of blood caused by many factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged cold weather.

    • December 26, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

      Agra man tests positive: A 40-year-old man, who returned from China two days back, has tested positive for COVID-19. The man has been isolated at his home and the health department has been asked to conduct tests of his family members and those who came in contact with him. The man, an Agra resident, came from China to Delhi on December 23. This is reportedly the first Covid positive case in the district detected after November 25.

      The Centre has ramped up its anti-coronavirus measures amid a surge in cases in neighbouring China. Track this space for latest updates

