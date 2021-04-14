Airlines caught in double whammy as passenger count drops below 2 lakh mark

After 145 consecutive days, domestic passenger numbers dropped below the 2- lakh-mark yesterday. The numbers have been sliding steadily over the last couple of weeks in inverse proportion to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Together, airlines in India carried 1,83,331 passengers on 2,121 flights. While Tuesday is typically a low travel day, it also happens to be a festival in many parts of the country -- leading to a further drop in traffic. Passenger numbers stood at 43.12 percent of pre-COVID traffic. The last time the country saw less than 2 lakh passengers was on November 19, 2020.

In normal times, two public holidays -- Vishu / Ugadi, like on this Tuesday, and another public holiday on Wednesday, Ambedkar Jayanti -- would have had passengers throng holiday hotspots with a long weekend thrown in by opting for a leave on Monday! Alas, that is not the case this time!

What do the rules say?

The government has been busy regulating the aviation sector. Currently, there is a cap on capacity. Airlines can operate only 80 percent of pre-COVID capacity, and the minister has stated that the cap will be increased only when the numbers cross 3.5 lakh per day - three times a month.

The highest recorded load so far has been 3,13,668 on the last day of February. This stood at 73.77 percent of pre-COVID traffic. In terms of flights, the highest so far was recorded on March 5, with 2,398 departures, translating to 76.49 percent of pre-COVID numbers. However, these flights include those under RCS-UDAN, which the airlines can operate over and above the 80 percent limit.

The government has also set a floor price and ceiling price for the fares with the floor price being revised at regular intervals to factor in the increasing input costs for the airlines.

Where is the traffic headed?

Traditionally, the January-March quarter is one with lower loads. The quarter sees lesser business traffic as well as leisure traffic due to weather conditions, lack of festivals and holidays and exam season across the country. Traffic typically picks up in the second half of April when exams are over and the holiday season begins across the country.

With the second wave of COVID-19 deadlier than the first one and daily cases nearly double of what was being reported in the first wave, travel has taken another hit. Coupled with the requirements of RT-PCR negative results in most states and lockdown-like conditions and night curfew in major cities, people have started avoiding travel, again.

Airlines have also started withdrawing frequencies and there is an increase in last- minute cancellations. Certain sectors and airports are hit harder due to the prevalent rules. The temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra, for example, had seen a steady increase in connectivity with direct flights from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and more places.

When the state government ruled closure of temples last week, cancellation of tickets led to a drop in flight counts. There is little activity beyond temple tourism in Shirdi. The requirement to have an RT-PCR negative result in hand also created hurdles since most people visit towns like Shirdi for a day, which is not enough time to test and get results for RT-PCR. Smaller towns also have lesser infrastructure to process as many samples.

The decline in traffic has been steady. After crossing the 3-lakh-mark a couple of times in February, March did not see a single instance of the mark. The second wave of COVID-19 was prevalent largely in Maharashtra in March, but in April, there are cases across the country, and this has further hurt travel.

Tail Note

The drop in passenger traffic will hurt airlines more this time around. Few airlines have reverted some of the salary cutbacks. Fuel costs have gone up and the rupee has weakened in the last few days. This is turning out to be a double whammy for airlines, with costs going up on one side and passengers not enough even to recover operating costs.

There is an ongoing debate on what is the reason for the drop. Is it the virus or is it the floor price making it expensive for people to opt for air travel on shorter sectors? It could well be a mix of both, along with the circumstances like the need for testing.

In COVID hotspots in the country, it is taking longer to get test results, often leading to people not being able to have a result in hand till they travel. It is also unfair for air passengers to have such a requirement when one can travel by road or rail without such a requirement.

The next few weeks will be critical. Maharashtra, which has nine operational airports, will head for a near lockdown, starting later today. Pune airport will be closed for all operations for 15 days, starting April 26. This will further impact the flight count, and, in turn, passenger numbers. While all airlines survived 2020, will it be the same in 2021?