COVID-19 vaccines: India finds eager clients, partners in Central Asian, European envoys

Slovenian envoy Marjan Cencen noted that India’s assurance of sharing vaccines is “an important message for participating countries.” (Image Source: Reuters)

Key central Asian trade ally, Kazakhstan, called India “world pharmacy” and said it would be open to buying COVID-19 vaccines from India and entering a joint research collaboration to produce vaccines.

Ambassador Yerlan Alimbayev, who was a part of a delegation of envoys that visited the Bharat Biotech and Biological E vaccine manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, said the country was “keen to partner with India,” The Economic Times reported.

“In the current situation, India is becoming a ‘world pharmacy’. I had a chance to see myself that India is perfectly capable to carry on this responsible mission. It is very encouraging and hopes are arising for an early introduction of vaccines against coronavirus,” Alimbayev told the paper.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to “share vaccines with the world” was encouraging and touching.

Kazakhstan will commence producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine candidate from December 22 with tests and studies expected to be completed by March 2021, Alimbayev said, adding that the country was also working on its own vaccines for which human trials would“start shortly.”

Kazakhstan is not alone; Slovenian envoy Marjan Cencen said competition with a strong pharma country like India would “benefit the wider international community and not just the two countries”.

Cencen also noted that India’s assurance of sharing vaccines is “an important message for participating countries.”

Freddy Svane, the Danish envoy said India had “proven its capabilities and capacity and is taking the lead in contributing to the whole world.” While Brazilian representative André Aranha Corrêa do Lago expressed concern over the availability of vaccines and said they could “witness how India is positioning itself as a central player in the fight against COVID-19.”

The trip to Hyderabad facilities on December 9 was organised by the External Affairs Ministry. Participants were briefed on India’s own COVID-19 vaccines, foreign collaborations, ongoing trials, manufacturing and R&D facilities.