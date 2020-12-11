PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

COVID-19 vaccines: India finds eager clients, partners in Central Asian, European envoys

Kazakhstan Ambassador Yerlan Alimbayev, who was a part of a delegation of envoys that visited the Bharat Biotech and Biological E vaccine manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, said the country was ‘keen to partner with India’.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:16 PM IST
Slovenian envoy Marjan Cencen noted that India’s assurance of sharing vaccines is “an important message for participating countries.” (Image Source: Reuters)

Slovenian envoy Marjan Cencen noted that India’s assurance of sharing vaccines is “an important message for participating countries.” (Image Source: Reuters)


Key central Asian trade ally, Kazakhstan, called India “world pharmacy” and said it would be open to buying COVID-19 vaccines from India and entering a joint research collaboration to produce vaccines.

Ambassador Yerlan Alimbayev, who was a part of a delegation of envoys that visited the Bharat Biotech and Biological E vaccine manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, said the country was “keen to partner with India,” The Economic Times reported.

“In the current situation, India is becoming a ‘world pharmacy’. I had a chance to see myself that India is perfectly capable to carry on this responsible mission. It is very encouraging and hopes are arising for an early introduction of vaccines against coronavirus,” Alimbayev told the paper.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to “share vaccines with the world” was encouraging and touching.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Kazakhstan will commence producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine candidate from December 22 with tests and studies expected to be completed by March 2021, Alimbayev said, adding that the country was also working on its own vaccines for which human trials would“start shortly.”

Kazakhstan is not alone; Slovenian envoy Marjan Cencen said competition with a strong pharma country like India would “benefit the wider international community and not just the two countries”.

Cencen also noted that India’s assurance of sharing vaccines is “an important message for participating countries.”

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

Freddy Svane, the Danish envoy said India had “proven its capabilities and capacity and is taking the lead in contributing to the whole world.” While Brazilian representative André Aranha Corrêa do Lago expressed concern over the availability of vaccines and said they could “witness how India is positioning itself as a central player in the fight against COVID-19.”

The trip to Hyderabad facilities on December 9 was organised by the External Affairs Ministry. Participants were briefed on India’s own COVID-19 vaccines, foreign collaborations, ongoing trials, manufacturing and R&D facilities.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #India #vaccine #world
first published: Dec 11, 2020 12:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.