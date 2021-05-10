COVID-19 Vaccines | China’s Fosun Pharma signs deal for 1 billion vaccines with BioNTech
The vaccine has yet to be approved in mainland China, where regulations require an in-country clinical trial. BioNTech’s CEO has said the company expects the shot to be approved in July.
Associated Press
May 10, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a pedestrian overhead bridge as they heading to work in Beijing, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Company and BioNTech SE, are setting up a joint venture in China with capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses of their candidate against the novel coronavirus.
The Chinese pharmaceutical company in a stock filing at night on May 9 said the companies will invest up to $100 million each to set up the venture, the Associated Press reported.
Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here
As per a Bloomberg report, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry Development will invest as much as $100 million in the partnership including cash, while BioNTech will invest up to $100 million through assets including production technology and a proprietary license.
Notably, BioNTech is co-developer of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine has yet to be approved in mainland China, where regulations require an in-country clinical trial. BioNTech’s CEO has said the company expects the shot to be approved in July.
The joint venture aims to supply shots for the Chinese population, but no timing was given on when the shots would be distributed.
China has based its vaccination campaign on domestically produced vaccines with a goal of vaccinating 560 million of the country’s 1.4 billion people by mid-June. Most of its vaccines require two doses, but China hasn’t broken down its vaccination figures by how many have received one or both doses.Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here