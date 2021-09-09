COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 86 lakh doses on September 8

On the 236th day of the vaccination drive, 86,51,701 vaccine doses were given, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 71 crore. (Representative picture)

More than 86.51 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 8, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

On the 236th day of the vaccination drive, 86,51,701 vaccine doses were given, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 71.65 crore. 60,38,299 people were given their first doses on September 8, and 26,13,402 people were given their second doses.

Cumulatively, more than 54.68 crore beneficiaries have taken at least one dose of a vaccine against against COVID-19, while 16.97 crore individuals are fully vaccinated.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

> If a person is unlikely to be a threat of COVID-19 infection to others, how can he be forced to undergo RT-PCR test every 72 hours for going out to work or any other activity, the Kerala High Court asked the state government on September 8.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The query was posed to the state government during hearing of a plea by a man who refuses to be vaccinated and has challenged the COVID guidelines which mandates having at least one dose of vaccine or a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or a COVID-19 positive result more than a month old for going to work or to a shop.

> More than 70.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on September 9.

More than 96.25 lakh doses are in the pipeline. The ministry said more than 5.58 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

> Looking at the diverse conditions of the country, door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination is not feasible and it cannot pass a general direction to just scrap the existing policy, the Supreme Court said on September 8.

The top court, which refused to entertain a plea of a lawyers' body seeking door-to-door COVID-19 jab for the disabled and people belonging to weaker sections of society, said the vaccination drive is already in progress and over 60 percent of the population has been administered the first dose.

State/UT Beneficiaries A & N Islands 3,76,550 Andhra Pradesh 3,22,58,985 Arunachal Pradesh 10,08,283 Assam 1,92,59,207 Bihar 4,29,28,375 Chandigarh 11,80,021 Chhattisgarh* 1,48,39,035 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 4,45,063 Daman & Diu 3,49,985 Delhi 1,45,85,577 Goa 16,53,475 Gujarat 5,08,73,185 Haryana 1,76,07,642 Himachal Pradesh 74,24,999 Jammu & Kashmir 87,73,666 Jharkhand 1,44,33,888 Karnataka 4,68,55,806 Kerala 3,06,64,417 Ladakh 3,12,552 Lakshadweep 81,831 Madhya Pradesh 5,01,60,067 Maharashtra 6,55,81,976 Manipur 15,82,530 Meghalaya 13,77,933 Mizoram 9,50,780 Nagaland 9,02,649 Odisha 2,46,48,371 Puducherry 8,59,727 Punjab* 1,54,10,956 Rajasthan 4,82,03,186 Sikkim 7,22,283 Tamil Nadu 3,63,65,615 Telangana 1,90,75,649 Tripura 33,84,487 Uttar Pradesh 8,34,92,874 Uttarakhand 91,29,241 West Bengal 4,53,78,377 Miscellaneous 34,58,185

Here is a list of the total number of people vaccinated in each state:(With inputs from PTI)