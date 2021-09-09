MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 86 lakh doses on September 8

Cumulatively, more than 54.68 crore beneficiaries have taken at least one dose of a vaccine against against COVID-19, while 16.97 crore individuals are fully vaccinated.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
On the 236th day of the vaccination drive, 86,51,701 vaccine doses were given, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 71 crore. (Representative picture)

On the 236th day of the vaccination drive, 86,51,701 vaccine doses were given, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 71 crore. (Representative picture)

More than 86.51 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 8, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

On the 236th day of the vaccination drive, 86,51,701 vaccine doses were given, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 71.65 crore. 60,38,299 people were given their first doses on September 8, and 26,13,402 people were given their second doses.

Cumulatively, more than 54.68 crore beneficiaries have taken at least one dose of a vaccine against against COVID-19, while 16.97 crore individuals are fully vaccinated.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

> If a person is unlikely to be a threat of COVID-19 infection to others, how can he be forced to undergo RT-PCR test every 72 hours for going out to work or any other activity, the Kerala High Court asked the state government on September 8.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The query was posed to the state government during hearing of a plea by a man who refuses to be vaccinated and has challenged the COVID guidelines which mandates having at least one dose of vaccine or a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or a COVID-19 positive result more than a month old for going to work or to a shop.

> More than 70.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on September 9.

More than 96.25 lakh doses are in the pipeline. The ministry said more than 5.58 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

> Looking at the diverse conditions of the country, door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination is not feasible and it cannot pass a general direction to just scrap the existing policy, the Supreme Court said on September 8.

The top court, which refused to entertain a plea of a lawyers' body seeking door-to-door COVID-19 jab for the disabled and people belonging to weaker sections of society, said the vaccination drive is already in progress and over 60 percent of the population has been administered the first dose.

Here is a list of the total number of people vaccinated in each state:
State/UTBeneficiaries
A & N Islands3,76,550
Andhra Pradesh3,22,58,985
Arunachal Pradesh10,08,283
Assam1,92,59,207
Bihar4,29,28,375
Chandigarh11,80,021
Chhattisgarh*1,48,39,035
Dadra & Nagar Haveli4,45,063
Daman & Diu3,49,985
Delhi1,45,85,577
Goa16,53,475
Gujarat5,08,73,185
Haryana1,76,07,642
Himachal Pradesh74,24,999
Jammu & Kashmir87,73,666
Jharkhand1,44,33,888
Karnataka4,68,55,806
Kerala3,06,64,417
Ladakh3,12,552
Lakshadweep81,831
Madhya Pradesh5,01,60,067
Maharashtra6,55,81,976
Manipur15,82,530
Meghalaya13,77,933
Mizoram9,50,780
Nagaland9,02,649
Odisha2,46,48,371
Puducherry8,59,727
Punjab*1,54,10,956
Rajasthan4,82,03,186
Sikkim7,22,283
Tamil Nadu3,63,65,615
Telangana1,90,75,649
Tripura33,84,487
Uttar Pradesh8,34,92,874
Uttarakhand91,29,241
West Bengal4,53,78,377
Miscellaneous34,58,185
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India
first published: Sep 9, 2021 11:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.