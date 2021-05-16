MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 16, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Devyani International joins QSR listing wave, files for Rs 1,400 crore IPO

    Food and beverages major Devyani International, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India, has filed its DRHP with market regulator SEBI to raise around Rs 1,400 crore via an initial public offer (IPO). Read this news piece in detail here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    15-day coronavirus lockdown starts in West Bengal
    Cyclone Tauktae to intensify
    Tomorrow:
    Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold virtual meeting with state Education Secretaries

    Sovereign gold bond to open for subscription

    Close

  • Big story

    Why has Cairn Energy sued Air India?

    A senior government official told Moneycontrol that Air India would release a statement soon ‘with all the facts’. The person added that the Centre was going ahead with the national carrier’s privatisation plans. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Niti Aayog's VK Paul responds to Covishield dose interval controversy

    The decision to increase the Covishield dose interval has nothing to do with vaccine crunch and such allegations are "saddening", said Dr VK Paul, a member of the government's topmost think-tank, on May 15. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Instagram may soon allow users to create and edit posts on the desktop site

    Creating and editing posts is one of the core features of Instagram but is currently only limited to the mobile app. However, a developer and tipster have suggested that Instagram is about to introduce new functionality that will allow users to create and edit posts from the desktop site. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Growth versus inflation tussle will dictate market trends going ahead

    Humongous liquidity infusion by the leading central banks (above $10 trillion) should have created inflation. But, inflation ceased to be a monetary phenomenon in the developed world for more than a decade now. Read this news piece here.

  • Tailpiece

    Why genocide survivors can offer a way to heal from the trauma of the pandemic year

    Genocide and the pandemic have little in common other than the loss of life that occurs on a terrifying scale. But they both require a process of healing and recovery after the trauma ends. Read more here.

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager's salary really help investor?

