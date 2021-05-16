Devyani International joins QSR listing wave, files for Rs 1,400 crore IPO
Food and beverages major Devyani International, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India, has filed its DRHP with market regulator SEBI to raise around Rs 1,400 crore via an initial public offer (IPO). Read this news piece in detail here
Watch out
Take a look at these key events
Today: 15-day coronavirus lockdown starts in West Bengal Cyclone Tauktae to intensify Tomorrow: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold virtual meeting with state Education Secretaries
A senior government official told Moneycontrol that Air India would release a statement soon ‘with all the facts’. The person added that the Centre was going ahead with the national carrier’s privatisation plans. Read more here.
Coronavirus check
Niti Aayog's VK Paul responds to Covishield dose interval controversy
The decision to increase the Covishield dose interval has nothing to do with vaccine crunch and such allegations are "saddening", said Dr VK Paul, a member of the government's topmost think-tank, on May 15. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
Instagram may soon allow users to create and edit posts on the desktop site
Creating and editing posts is one of the core features of Instagram but is currently only limited to the mobile app. However, a developer and tipster have suggested that Instagram is about to introduce new functionality that will allow users to create and edit posts from the desktop site. Read more.
Your Money
Growth versus inflation tussle will dictate market trends going ahead
Humongous liquidity infusion by the leading central banks (above $10 trillion) should have created inflation. But, inflation ceased to be a monetary phenomenon in the developed world for more than a decade now. Read this news piece here.
Tailpiece
Why genocide survivors can offer a way to heal from the trauma of the pandemic year
Genocide and the pandemic have little in common other than the loss of life that occurs on a terrifying scale. But they both require a process of healing and recovery after the trauma ends. Read more here.