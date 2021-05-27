COVID-19 Vaccine | Pfizer tells India jab suitable for children, can be stored at 2-8C: Report
May 27, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
Vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (File image: AP Photo/Ted S Warren, File)
American drug giant Pfizer has told the Indian government its coronavirus vaccine can be stored for more than a month at 2-8C and is suitable for children, ANI reported.
In a meeting on May 26, the pharma giant told the Centre that its vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above.
This is significant as the extremely low temperature required to store Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were a huge drawback for its implementation in India’s vaccination drive, given the country’s inadequate cold storage supply chain infrastructure.
Earlier in May, the European Union and the United States approved Pfizer’s vaccine to be stored for up to a month in normal refrigerators.
Pfizer is in talks to bring 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to India this year but with a few caveats, sources told ANI. The company and the Centre discussed issues of indemnity protection against liabilities and relaxation in a few clauses before a deal is reached.
Moderna, on the other hand, is in talks for domestic production of its vaccine with Mumbai-based Cipla, sources added.
The developments are significant as Pfizer and Moderna have refused to sell their vaccines to state governments and said they would only sign deals with the Centre.