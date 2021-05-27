COVID-19 Vaccine | Pfizer tells India jab suitable for children, can be stored at 2-8C: Report

Vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (File image: AP Photo/Ted S Warren, File)

American drug giant Pfizer has told the Indian government its coronavirus vaccine can be stored for more than a month at 2-8C and is suitable for children, ANI reported.

In a meeting on May 26, the pharma giant told the Centre that its vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above.

This is significant as the extremely low temperature required to store Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were a huge drawback for its implementation in India’s vaccination drive, given the country’s inadequate cold storage supply chain infrastructure.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Earlier in May, the European Union and the United States approved Pfizer’s vaccine to be stored for up to a month in normal refrigerators.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Pfizer is in talks to bring 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to India this year but with a few caveats, sources told ANI. The company and the Centre discussed issues of indemnity protection against liabilities and relaxation in a few clauses before a deal is reached.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Moderna, on the other hand, is in talks for domestic production of its vaccine with Mumbai-based Cipla, sources added.

The developments are significant as Pfizer and Moderna have refused to sell their vaccines to state governments and said they would only sign deals with the Centre.