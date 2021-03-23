COVID-19 Vaccine | Krispy Kreme giving free donuts to people vaccinated in San Francisco Bay Area

Krispy Kreme donuts (Image: Reuters)

Krispy Kreme has announced that from March 29, it will give a free glazed donut to anyone who visits their San Francisco Bay Area outlets with proof of vaccination. The offer will likely be run for the entire year through 2021, online news website SFGATE reported.

Dave Skena, representative for the company said it wants to “support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as one is available to them.”

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible,” he added.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

There is no bar on which vaccine the individual takes – Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, as long as the person turns up with their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, they’ll get the donut. Vaccine stickers however will not be accepted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

For those in the Bay Area, you can visit the Krispy Kreme stores in Concord, Daly City, Fremont, Mountain View, Santa Clara and Union City for your free vaccine donuts.