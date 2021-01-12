COVID-19 vaccine | India's Cadila to develop 100-150 million doses of ZyCoV-D by 2021-end

Cadila had conducted one of the 'largest phase I/II' study with 1,048 subjects.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Ltd aims to develop 100-150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this year.

The pharmaceutical firm, in a statement issued on January 12, reiterated that its vaccine candidate - ZyCoV-D - has demonstrated promising results in the first and second phase of clinical trials.

The Ahmedabad-based firm noted that "by the end of 2021", it would be able to achieve the targeted supply of 100-150 million doses.

The experimental vaccine has shown "high neutralizing antibody and cellular response" in the trials so far, it added.

Cadila had conducted one of the "largest phase I/II" study with 1,048 subjects. The company has enrolled around 30,000 volunteers for the final phase of trials.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The ZyCoV-D vaccine, unlike most other candidates, is not based upon the usage of an infectious agent to trigger immunity response. The vaccine aims to develop antibodies against coronavirus by introducing the DNA sequence encoding the antigen.

ZyCoV-D is among the major vaccine candidates being watched out in India. In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Zydus BioTech Park in Ahmedabad to review the vaccine development.

The Indian government has so far approved two vaccines - Covishield developed by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. The approval for latter had drawn criticism due to the lack of final test efficacy data.

The countrywide vaccination programme is set to begin from January 16, with three crore healthcare and other front-line workers set to receive the shots in the initial phase. Those aged above 50 and persons with comorbidities are also placed in the priority group.