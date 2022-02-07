COVID-19 Vaccine | India to get first supply of Corbevax from February 15: Report

Biological E has already produced 250 million doses of Corbevax and aims to finish production of the 300 million committed doses in a few weeks (Representative Image)

India will begin receiving its supply of 300 million doses of Corbevax, the COVID-19 vaccine from Hyderabad-based Biological E, from February 15 onwards, government sources told Business Standard.

Biological E has already produced 250 million doses of Corbevax and aims to finish production of the 300 million committed doses in a few weeks, it added. Sources added that the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli has also already approved 65 million doses of Corbevax for use through government vaccination centres.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Centre paid an advance Rs 21,500 crore to Biological E in 2021 for 300 million doses. On supply, a senior industry insider said Biological E has already created large-scale capacities to manufacture Corbevax. “The company can make 1 billion doses annually and this can increase as the technology is scalable. In contrast, Covovax has challenges of scaling up.”

They noted that it is thus unlikely to be in a rush to pursue a deal for the Novavax-Serum Institute of India (SII) produced Covovax COVID-19 vaccine. "Several vaccine options are present, and there are multiple approved vaccines in India. This does not mean the Centre will procure all the options available," one source said.

While Biological E did not confirm the exact price of the vaccine, sources claim around Rs 150/dose for the government, it added.

Earlier on February 5, PTI quoted officials as saying the government had placed a purchase order for 5 crore Corbevax doses each costing around Rs 145 excluding taxes.

The PTI report noted that beneficiaries of Corbevax are not yet decided, however sources said the technical groups and the Health Ministry’s immunisation division are discussing including it in the precaution doses being administered to frontline workers, healthcare workers and co-morbid senior citizens.

The government order was placed through PSU HLL Lifecare in January-end on behalf of the Union Health Ministry, it added. As per this order, 5 crore doses at Rs 145 each, plus GST as applicable, would bring the total cost per dose to Rs 725 plus GST as applicable.

Corbevax is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored between 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius. It is presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.

Biological E has conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. It has also conducted a phase 3 active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against Covishield vaccine, the health ministry had stated.

The emergency use authorisation (EUA) proposal for Corbevax was reviewed by CDSCO in consultation with the SEC between December 10 and 27 last year. After deliberation, it recommended grant of permission for restricted use in emergency situations to manufacture and market Corbevax in 18 years and above subject to various regulatory conditions.

The recommendations were later accepted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).

(With inputs from PTI)