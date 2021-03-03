English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

COVID-19 vaccine | Hyderabad-based Biological E may help Johnson & Johnson fulfil global orders: Report

Biological E has a target of manufacturing of roughly 600 million doses of Janssen annually.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


Biological E may help Johnson & Johnson (J&J) with global supply of the latter's single-dose vaccine against COVID-19.

The global supply agreement with Hyderabad-based Biological E will help J&J meet its commitments in Europe and other parts of the world, The Economic Times reported.

"To meet our global commitments, we have established a global vaccine supply network where multiple manufacturing sites are involved in production of the vaccine candidate across different facilities, sometimes in different countries and continents, before the vaccine can be distributed globally, once authorised for use by health authorities," J&J told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Biological E declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Janssen for emergency use, making it the third vaccine to be available to the public in the United States.

In India, J&J will have to conduct a local bridging trial for the jab before receiving regulatory approval.

Biological E has a target of manufacturing of roughly 600 million doses of Janssen annually.

Also read: New analyses show Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine works well

"We are targeting 600 million doses for J&J," Biological E's Mahima Datla said, as quoted by Reuters.

"This will be in addition to our own product for which we are targeting approximately 1 billion doses," she said.

Biological E's has begun clinical trials of its own vaccine candidate, which is being developed with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Dynavax Technologies Corp.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Mar 3, 2021 09:09 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.