COVID-19 vaccine | Hyderabad-based Biological E may help Johnson & Johnson fulfil global orders: Report

Biological E may help Johnson & Johnson (J&J) with global supply of the latter's single-dose vaccine against COVID-19.

The global supply agreement with Hyderabad-based Biological E will help J&J meet its commitments in Europe and other parts of the world, The Economic Times reported.

"To meet our global commitments, we have established a global vaccine supply network where multiple manufacturing sites are involved in production of the vaccine candidate across different facilities, sometimes in different countries and continents, before the vaccine can be distributed globally, once authorised for use by health authorities," J&J told the paper.

Biological E declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Janssen for emergency use, making it the third vaccine to be available to the public in the United States.

In India, J&J will have to conduct a local bridging trial for the jab before receiving regulatory approval.

Biological E has a target of manufacturing of roughly 600 million doses of Janssen annually.

"We are targeting 600 million doses for J&J," Biological E's Mahima Datla said, as quoted by Reuters.

"This will be in addition to our own product for which we are targeting approximately 1 billion doses," she said.

Biological E's has begun clinical trials of its own vaccine candidate, which is being developed with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Dynavax Technologies Corp.