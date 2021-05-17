MC Insider: Online sexual harassment cases surface, Mamata’s contest, IPO rivalry, shady deal and more

HIGH SEAT

From where will West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fight a bypoll to enter the state assembly? There is intense speculation over the same after Banerjee lost from Nandigram and needs to be elected within six months. Bets are on the Khardah seat in North 24 Parganas district where the TMC winning candidate, Kajal Sinha, passed away due to COVID-19, after votes were cast on the seat but before the results came out. There are four other seats which are also scheduled for bypolls, including Dinhata and Ramaghat of the two BJP MPs who resigned from their MLA seats, and Jangipur and Shamshergunj seats in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad where two candidates passed away due to COVID-19 before votes could be cast. If Banerjee fights from either of the latter two seats, it could be a big message to the Muslim community, which is fully consolidated behind her party Trinamool Congress in the just-concluded elections.

