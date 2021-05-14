COVID-19 Vaccine | Cadila Health says it is ‘on track’ for May submission of vaccine to DCGI

The country’s massive vaccination drive kicked off sluggishly in January when cases were low and exports of vaccines were high, with 64 million doses going overseas. But as infections started to rise in March and April, India's exports drastically slowed down so doses went to its own population, reaching daily record highs. So far, around 10 percent of India’s population have received one shot while just under 2.5 percent have got both. (Image: AP)

Cadila Health on May 14 said it is “on track” for a May-end submission of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Indian drug regulator, CNBC-TV18 reported.

As per the report, Cadila will file for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) after it has submitted its vaccine to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and is aiming to supply 5 crore doses of its candidate to India by year-end.

This is in line with the Centre’s announcement of making available more than two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in India, between August and December 2021.

This was stated by Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul, who further said that the bulk of these doses – 750 million (75 crore) doses would comprise of Covishield, which is being produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII); while another 550 million (55 crore) doses of Covaxin, made by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech, would also be available.

Vaccine Production/Availability (August-December 2021) India Manufacturer Covishield 75 crore Serum Institute of India Covaxin 55 crore Bharat Biotech Bio E sub vaccine 30 crore Biological E Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine 5 crore Zydus Cadila Novavax vaccine 20 crore Serum Institute of India BB Nasal vaccine 10 crore -- Genova mRNA vaccine 6 crore -- Sputnik vaccine 15.6 crore Dr Reddy’s Laboratory TOTAL 216 crore Source: PIB/Twitter

Below is a breakdown of the expected pipeline: