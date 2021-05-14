COVID-19 Vaccine | Cadila Health says it is ‘on track’ for May submission of vaccine to DCGI
Cadila will file for emergency use authorisation after it has submitted its vaccine to the Drugs Controller General of India
May 14, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
The country’s massive vaccination drive kicked off sluggishly in January when cases were low and exports of vaccines were high, with 64 million doses going overseas. But as infections started to rise in March and April, India's exports drastically slowed down so doses went to its own population, reaching daily record highs. So far, around 10 percent of India’s population have received one shot while just under 2.5 percent have got both. (Image: AP)
Cadila Health on May 14 said it is “on track” for a May-end submission of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Indian drug regulator, CNBC-TV18 reported.
As per the report, Cadila will file for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) after it has submitted its vaccine to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and is aiming to supply 5 crore doses of its candidate to India by year-end.
This is in line with the Centre’s announcement of making available more than two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in India, between August and December 2021.
This was stated by Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul, who further said that the bulk of these doses – 750 million (75 crore) doses would comprise of Covishield, which is being produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII); while another 550 million (55 crore) doses of Covaxin, made by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech, would also be available.
Below is a breakdown of the expected pipeline:
|Vaccine
|Production/Availability (August-December 2021)
|India Manufacturer
|Covishield
|75 crore
|Serum Institute of India
|Covaxin
|55 crore
|Bharat Biotech
|Bio E sub vaccine
|30 crore
|Biological E
|Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine
|5 crore
|Zydus Cadila
|Novavax vaccine
|20 crore
|Serum Institute of India
|BB Nasal vaccine
|10 crore
|--
|Genova mRNA vaccine
|6 crore
|--
|Sputnik vaccine
|15.6 crore
|Dr Reddy’s Laboratory
|TOTAL
|216 crore
|Source: PIB/Twitter