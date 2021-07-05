MC Insider: Work-From-Jail promoter, ugly corporate battle, vaccine bribe stories, liquidity risks and more

LIQUIDITY RISK ALERT!

The investors of the six wound-up schemes of Franklin Templeton India mutual fund have got much of their monies back. But the chase of high yields among debt fund managers in the Indian mutual fund industry is far from over, says the head of debt funds at a domestic fund house. Elsewhere, we also heard that a mutual fund CEO too was stuck in one of these debt funds. When asked why, he said he merely invested in it based on a five-star rating that the scheme had on a popular mutual funds research website, is a “lay investor” himself and didn’t realise the risk! But this fund manager says more than the default risk, the real risk in Indian bond markets is the liquidity risk. He says it’s not just Templeton that chased high yields. Many other debt funds used to- and still- chase high yields. He implores his team to sacrifice high returns and go for low yielding- but good quality- securities. The flipside: inflows are low in his funds as, he claims, even distributors and advisors prefer high yielding debt funds over a good quality portfolio. Even government securities suffer from illiquidity, he claims. He recollects a recent conversation between another debt fund manager and markets regulator about how a debt ETF too suffers as some of the underlying scrips, part of the benchmark, are illiquid. When the monthly cycle comes to align the portfolio with the benchmark index, some market operators would have already cornered such illiquid securities, knowing that the ETF fund managers would want them. Sales happen at higher prices, and investor suffer. When the matter didn’t go anywhere in interactions with the powers-to-be, the fund manager contemplated shutting the scheme or living with a high tracking error. Fortunately, the wheels started to move. But the illiquidity problem is far from over, as the fund manager says.

