Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers' MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Work-From-Jail promoter, ugly corporate battle, vaccine bribe stories, liquidity risks and more

Last Updated: July 05, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

WFJ, ANYONE?

We hear a former promoter who is in legal custody in connection with alleged fraudulent transactions continues to pull the strings of various business deals from a hospital where he was admitted after complaining of ill-health recently. A little birdie tells us that this man has set up an entire office in one of the rooms and is running a proper set up from there. He is busy negotiating business deals and conducting marathon meetings with his lawyers on the future course of action. The gentleman in question is well connected politically. Now compare this with the life of other offenders who are behind bars. Work from Jail (WFJ), we guess.

FRAUD OR NO FRAUD?

The legal spearheads on both sides of a bitter corporate battle are fighting each other on the definition of fraudulent transactions allegedly carried out by the company under the former promoter. The two companies have locked horns for control of this beleaguered firm and are currently embroiled in a high-profile legal battle. Lawyers are divided over the quantum of amount that can be tagged as fraud. While the lawyers on one side say many transactions that are currently classified as fraud are routine business transactions including lending at subsidised rates to slum projects. But the other side wouldn't agree and has already moved petitions in the court claiming for recovery from fraudulent deals. So what is fraud and what is not? Who is right? The ball is with the courts now.

CABINET RESHUFFLE REDUX

Another week has gone by and there is no sign yet of the much-speculated Cabinet reshuffle of the Narendra Modi government. There is one theory that the reshuffle may be on hold given the fast-evolving situation in Maharashtra where the BJP may be exploring a patch-up with the Shiv Sena to form the government there. This, after some interestingly conciliatory remarks have been made from both the sides lately. But in Delhi, nearly two dozen names have already made the rounds in media reports as possible inductees, yet the reshuffle is still to happen, putting many such aspirants on tenterhooks too. With the Monsoon Session of Parliament slated from July 19, the new ministers would also be short of time now to prepare for answering questions in Parliament. So if the rejig does not happen in the next few days, the cabinet reshuffle may now happen only in late August or September after the session ends on August 13.

FOUNDERS AND FUNDERS

The love and hate relationships between start up founders and venture capital (VC) investors is known to all. However last week we saw an instance public nit-picking when an entrepreneur tried to put an investor in his place. In a virtual conference an investor was talking about the importance of VC money to acquire customers to which this young founder said that none of his money could get them to where they were today. Well, the quick banter seemed to have emanated out of an old feud. Who knows if the investor would have dismissed this start up as a no brainer a few years ago which has now grown to achieve a multi-million dollar valuation!

ADDING WINGS TO YOUR PORTFOLIO

Buzz on D-Street is that one of the top market investors who has an enviable portfolio in the listed universe has now set his eyes on the unlisted space. And word has it that he may soon fund an unlisted aviation company. Now aviation, along with tourism and hospitality rank among the worst hit sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic. So is this a bet on “revenge tourism’? Watch this space for more…

DESI VACCINE GRAFT?

The allegations of graft in procurement of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have unsettled the Bolsonaro government of Brazil. Allegations of corruption in vaccine procurement are not new to India as well. A vaccine company founder who happily retired after selling his stake once narrated an incident where a Union minister representing a coalition partner of the previous government allegedly demanded a bribe to launch hepatitis-B vaccine. The founder said he didn't pay the bribe. We can't independently verify the veracity of these allegations, but let’s just say news from Brazil isn't an aberration in the world of vaccines.

LIQUIDITY RISK ALERT!

The investors of the six wound-up schemes of Franklin Templeton India mutual fund have got much of their monies back. But the chase of high yields among debt fund managers in the Indian mutual fund industry is far from over, says the head of debt funds at a domestic fund house. Elsewhere, we also heard that a mutual fund CEO too was stuck in one of these debt funds. When asked why, he said he merely invested in it based on a five-star rating that the scheme had on a popular mutual funds research website, is a “lay investor” himself and didn’t realise the risk! But this fund manager says more than the default risk, the real risk in Indian bond markets is the liquidity risk. He says it’s not just Templeton that chased high yields. Many other debt funds used to- and still- chase high yields. He implores his team to sacrifice high returns and go for low yielding- but good quality- securities. The flipside: inflows are low in his funds as, he claims, even distributors and advisors prefer high yielding debt funds over a good quality portfolio. Even government securities suffer from illiquidity, he claims. He recollects a recent conversation between another debt fund manager and markets regulator about how a debt ETF too suffers as some of the underlying scrips, part of the benchmark, are illiquid. When the monthly cycle comes to align the portfolio with the benchmark index, some market operators would have already cornered such illiquid securities, knowing that the ETF fund managers would want them. Sales happen at higher prices, and investor suffer. When the matter didn’t go anywhere in interactions with the powers-to-be, the fund manager contemplated shutting the scheme or living with a high tracking error. Fortunately, the wheels started to move. But the illiquidity problem is far from over, as the fund manager says.

EDUCATION COSTS

With another round of fee hikes expected across schools in the new academic year, parents associations , especially in the states of Rajasthan, Delhi and Karnataka are now rushing to file court cases seeking a stay on any increase in 2021. Since online classes are still being continued due to COVID-19, parents are convinced that a pending matter in court would mean that schools would be discouraged from hiking fees any further. In 2020, various high courts had allowed EMI facilities, extended deadlines and had also barred schools from delisting students from online lessons for delay in payments.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Companies #MC Insider

