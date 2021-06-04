MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 04, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

  • Big Story

    Is the government's bet on Bio E vaccine viable?

    The government announced on June 3 that it will pay Rs 1,500 as advance to Hyderabad-based Biological E to buy 30 crore doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine. According to the firm's chief, Mahima Datla, this jab would be among the cheapest available. Is it worth the risk? Viswanath Pilla decoded in this piece.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    The Reserve Bank of India's MPC is set to reveal its decision on rate cuts.
    Tomorrow:

    The world gets together to celebrate World Environment Day.

  • Market Buzz

    What should customers do amid RBI's crackdown on co-op banks?

    The central bank is cracking down on co-operative banks just like it did last year. This is with the intention to clean up the banking sector in India, and punish entities guilty of erring on established rules. While this is good for governance, it may be less so for the customers of these banks who are raising questions of when will the deposit amounts get refunded. Dinesh Unnikrishnan observes what the possible solutions are for depositors amid this crisis here.

  • Your Money

    SEBI raises foreign investment limit for mutual funds to $1 billion

    With international diversification getting more recognition, and investor flows moving into such mutual fund (MF) schemes, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has now increased the overseas investment limit to $1 billion. Explore what the implication of this decision is in this piece by Jash Kriplani.

  • World News

    Impact of China’s three-child policy on demography, migration and economy


    The People’s Republic of China’s recent change in population policy is in consonance with its worry about future national demography. Peel a layer off, and it is a decision that comes out of the worry about its future economy. Read more about the policy's implications on the country's world standing in this piece.

  • Real Estate

    This is how much Radhakishan Damani’s DMart paid for 7 properties

    Rs 400 crore. That is the hefty price tag that came with DMart's recent purchase of seven properties. Damani set off on a property shopping binge during COVID-19, documents accessed by real estate data and analytics firm Propstack show. Read more about it here.

  • Tailpiece

    A glimpse into Tokyo nightlife amid the pandemic

    COVID-19 cases are still high and hospitals remain under strain despite a state of emergency as Japan on June 3 marks 50 days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. But the city’s nightlife continues almost as usual, as people in one of the world’s least vaccinated countries show increasing signs of frustration and defy the largely toothless emergency measures. Take a look at the nightlife in Tokyo here.

