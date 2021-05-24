MC Insider: Vaccine 'God', bank CEO’s 'supari' flashback, pharma buzz, Class 12 board exam confusion and more

DARK MEMORIES

In a recent conference call arranged to discuss the quarterly financial performance of a bank, this bank CEO went down the memory lane and narrated an incident when he faced a murder threat a few years ago from the powerful local trade unions who were angry for his anti-union measures. Unions gave a 'quotation' (slang for contract to goons) to eliminate the banker but he was tipped off about the conspiracy at the last moment, the CEO said, thus managing to escape to the nearest airport at the nick of time on that given day. In fact, the banker had to later use private security due to the persisting threats. Once the CEO realised he perhaps spoke too much and disclosed details too sensitive on the call, he immediately insisted to take that part of the conversation 'off record', saying making the information public could cause troubles to him even at this point. Like they say, a banker's life is never easy!

