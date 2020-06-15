App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 vaccine | AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance

The alliance forged by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to speed up production of a novel coronavirus vaccine is set to take delivery of a vaccine being tested by the University of Oxford by the end of 2020.

PTI

Pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca has struck a deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The alliance forged by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to speed up production of a coronavirus vaccine is set to take delivery by the end of 2020 of a vaccine being tested by the University of Oxford.

The agreement struck on June 13 aims to make the vaccine available to other European countries that wish to take part.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

The cost is expected to be offset by funding from the governments.

AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, recently completed similar agreements with Britain, the United States the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance for 700 million doses. A license also has been agreed with the Serum Institute of India for another one billion doses.

Other companies, including Moderna and Sanofi, are racing to develop and produce a vaccine against the new coronavirus, a step experts say will be crucial to easing restrictions on public life and preventing additional waves of infections.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 08:45 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health #Pharmaceuticals #World News

