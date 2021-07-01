COVID-19 vaccination myth vs facts: Vaccine strategy doesn’t neglect the vulnerable or privilege the rich, says govt

A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10. (Image: Reuters)

The Government of India (GOI) clarified on July 1 that the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme is built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, WHO guidelines, and global best practices. Contrary to allegations levelled by certain sections of the media, India’s vaccine strategy does not ‘neglect the older and vulnerable population’, or ‘privilege the rich’, the GOI said in a statement.

The Centre reiterated that the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme is anchored in systematic end-to-end planning and is implemented through effective and efficient participation of states and union territories (UTs) and the people at large.

The vaccination programme, which is based on scientific and epidemiological evidence, prioritises strengthening the country’s healthcare system by protecting the professionals, healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), manning it, as well as protecting the most vulnerable population groups, the government said.

This approach has yielded positive results by achieving more than 87.4 percent first dose coverage amongst registered HCWs and around 90.8 percent coverage of the first dose amongst registered FLWs, thereby protecting this cohort which is involved in providing health care services, surveillance, and containment activities amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement noted.

Till now, the drive has covered 45.1 percent of 45+ years of the population with the first dose of vaccination. With a large cohort to cater in the age groups of 60 years and above and those aged 45-59 years with comorbidities, coverage of more than 49.35 percent of the population aged 60 years and above with a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been achieved in the vaccination drive.

Under the revised national COVID-19 vaccination policy implemented since June 21, 2021, to incentivise production by vaccine manufacturers and encourage new vaccines, domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to also provide vaccines directly to private hospitals which has been restricted to 25 percent of their monthly production.

All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free vaccination by the Government of India and those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospitals’ vaccination centres.

Keeping in view the equitable distribution between large and small private hospitals and regional balance, the states/UTs aggregate the demand of private hospitals and share it with the Government of India. Further, private hospitals can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges.

Under the spirit of ‘Lok Kalyan’, Indians are also being encouraged to financially support vaccination of Economically Weaker Sections at private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) for which non-transferable electronic vouchers are in the pipeline. Additionally, to help the elderly and differently-abled citizens, Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC) have also been launched.

The government is cognizant of the need for facilitating COVID-19 vaccination for all people, and especially the vulnerable groups who may not possess any of the prescribed identity cards, namely, nomads (including sadhu/saints from various religions), prison inmates, inmates in mental health institutions, citizens in old age homes, roadside beggars, people residing in rehabilitation centres/camps and any other identified eligible persons, aged 18 years or more. The District Task Force identifies such groups of persons in respective districts with assistance from concerned government departments/organisations like the department of minority affairs, social justice, social welfare etc.

Additionally, inter-district or inter-state mapping of workplace CVCs and private CVCs too is being encouraged to further improve the outreach. Employees above 18 years of age can also get their dependents vaccinated by tagging them with the already existing CVCs for workplace vaccination, the government said.