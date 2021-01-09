COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off on January 16, says govt

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will kick off across the country on January 16.

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine will provide priority to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crore, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on January 9.

"After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc., the COVID19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021," MoHFW said in a statement.

The third dry run was conducted yesterday across 615 districts covering 4895 session sites in 33 States and Union Territories.

The government, in the first phase of vaccination, is aiming to inoculate 30 crore people from the priority groups like frontline health workers, elderly people and those with comorbidities. However, the first to be inoculated will be frontline workers and healthcare professionals.