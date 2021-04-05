English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

COVID-19 update | RBI clears over Rs 21,000 crore towards CCL for wheat procurement in Punjab

The central government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at Rs 1,975 per quintal, hiking it by Rs 50 from last year's Rs 1,925 per quintal.

PTI
April 05, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday cleared a sum of Rs 21,658.73 crore towards Cash Credit Limit (CCL) up to end April-2021 for the procurement of wheat in Punjab during the ensuing rabi marketing season. With this, the bulk of the CCL sought by the state government for the purchase of 105.60 lakh tonnes of wheat for this season has been released by the central bank, an official statement said here.

The release of the CCL would facilitate the state government in making timely payments to farmers against purchases of food grains in the current season, which would begin from April 10 and culminate on May 31, the statement said. The central government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at Rs 1,975 per quintal, hiking it by Rs 50 from last year's Rs 1,925 per quintal.

MSME Sambandh: Government surpasses procurement target in FY21; five ministries beat the 25 percent target for financial year

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure that farmers do not face any hassles in the procurement of their produce especially amid COVID-19 pandemic.
PTI
TAGS: #Amarinder Singh #cash credit limit #Covid-19 pandemic #Punjab #Rabi marketing season #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Apr 5, 2021 10:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.