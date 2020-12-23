MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 update | Night curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Latur city from December 22 to January 5

In keeping with the state government's directive, the collector, district magistrate and chairman of the disaster management authority have imposed a curfew from December 22 to January 5 between 11 pm to 6 am in the Latur Municipal Corporation limits

PTI
December 23, 2020 / 08:37 PM IST
Night Curfew | Representative image (PC-ANI)

The local administration in Maharashtra's Latur city has imposed a night curfew from Maharashtra's Latur city has imposed a night curfew from December 22 to January 5 in a bid to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, an official said on Wednesday.

In keeping with the state government's directive, the collector, district magistrate and chairman of the disaster management authority have imposed a curfew from December 22 to January 5 between 11 pm to 6 am in the Latur Municipal Corporation limits, a release stated.

Night curfew in Maharashtra: Timing, rules, what is allowed, what is not

Those involved in providing essential services are exempted, it was stated. In case of violations, action will be taken under section 188 of the IPC, Maharashtra COVID-19 Implementation Rules, Disaster Management Act 2005, Infectious Diseases Prevention Act 1897, the order stated.
