COVID-19 Update | IATO seeks timeline from govt on resuming tourist visas, international flights

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on April 13 requested the union government to help tour operators to tide over the ongoing crisis. IATO represents over 1,600 operators for inbound tourists.

The association asked the government to take steps similar to the ones for countries like Sri Lanka and other ones with which India has air bubble arrangement. Under the arrangement, Sri Lanka and other countries are allowing Indian nationals to visit their country.

Apart from this, the association also sought the government for drawing a timetable to open visas including e-visa and resumption of international flights. However, IATO is saying to adopt the same model like Sri Lanka and others which are allowing Indians for travel for those fully vaccinated.

Among other things, IATO has requested the government to immediately announce Service Export Incentive Scheme (SEIS) for the financial year 2019-20 and abolishment of levy of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on foreign tourists. The SEIS has been delayed by almost one year now, while foreign tourists are not liable to pay income tax in India.

