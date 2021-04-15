COVID-19 update | ASI closes down all protected sites, monuments until May 15

Representative image

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Archaeological Survey of India on April 15 announced that all Centrally protected sites and monuments under it have been closed with immediate effect until May 15 or further orders.



All monuments & museums under @ASIGoI to be closed till 15th May 2021 due to COVID spike. https://t.co/9DvJnRBE2t

— Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) April 15, 2021

"Due to the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided to close all the centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India with immediate effect and till 15th May 2021 or until further orders," the ASI statement said.

Earlier, the ASI opened Taj Mahal on September 21, 2020 for visitors after 6 months with strict coronavirus guidelines. It had said that there would be no window ticket sale like earlier, while visitors can scan the code to purchase tickets or book online through the ASI website.

Taj Mahal reopens for visitors after 6 months with strict coronavirus guidelines

The mausoleum, built in the northern city of Agra by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife, was closed on March 17 — before the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

After it was opened, ASI permitted only 5,000 tourists to visit the Taj Mahal per day a far cry from peak levels of 80,000 a day. Guidelines like social distancing and other health protocols during the visit were made mandatory.