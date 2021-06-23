COVID-19 | Confidential files at Wuhan Institute ‘hampering’ search for coronavirus origin: Report

An image of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China (Image Source: AFP)

A review of the Wuhan Institute of Virology's public records and internal guidelines show that the lab has many unspecified classified projects amid calls for reinvestigation into what is now being called the “Lab Leak Theory” for the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

Records from the lab mention “protocol for disclosing information to foreigners” and calls for sealing of research reports for up to two decades, as per a report by the Washington Post. It posits that this has hampered the search for the origin of the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2.

The Wuhan institute has been under intense global scrutiny after the initial COVID-19 outbreak in the city soon became a worldwide pandemic that is still raging in waves across countries.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In China, information related to the military and diplomatic affairs, economic, scientific and social development is deemed to be confidential and the country has a significantly lower threshold for what constitutes confidential as per its State Secrets Law, the report noted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The facility was set up over 10 years back and is well versed in handling confidential information and China updated its State Secrets Law in March 2014, citing growing threats to national security.

While the confidential files at the Wuhan institute are unclassified, information guidelines suggest the sealed documents cover matters deemed “secrets, research and work secrets, matters under investigation, and disclosures that would violate the law”.

The ‘lab leak theory’ which claims that the COVID-19 virus is man-made has gained prominence after US President Joe Biden pushed for “redoubled efforts” to determine the source of the virus and the country’s chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci also said the possibility cannot be ruled out.

This theory was notably dismissed by scientists during the early pandemic days and China itself has denied responsibility for the outbreak.