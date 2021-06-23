COVID-19 | Confidential files at Wuhan Institute ‘hampering’ search for coronavirus origin: Report
Records from the lab mention “protocol for disclosing information to foreigners” and calls for sealing of research reports for up to two decades and has likely hampered the search for origin of the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2.
June 23, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
An image of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China (Image Source: AFP)
A review of the Wuhan Institute of Virology's public records and internal guidelines show that the lab has many unspecified classified projects amid calls for reinvestigation into what is now being called the “Lab Leak Theory” for the origin of the COVID-19 virus.
Records from the lab mention “protocol for disclosing information to foreigners” and calls for sealing of research reports for up to two decades, as per a report by the Washington Post. It posits that this has hampered the search for the origin of the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2.
The Wuhan institute has been under intense global scrutiny after the initial COVID-19 outbreak in the city soon became a worldwide pandemic that is still raging in waves across countries.
Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here
In China, information related to the military and diplomatic affairs, economic, scientific and social development is deemed to be confidential and the country has a significantly lower threshold for what constitutes confidential as per its State Secrets Law, the report noted.
The facility was set up over 10 years back and is well versed in handling confidential information and China updated its State Secrets Law in March 2014, citing growing threats to national security.
While the confidential files at the Wuhan institute are unclassified, information guidelines suggest the sealed documents cover matters deemed “secrets, research and work secrets, matters under investigation, and disclosures that would violate the law”.
The ‘lab leak theory’ which claims that the COVID-19 virus is man-made has gained prominence after US President Joe Biden pushed for “redoubled efforts” to determine the source of the virus and the country’s chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci also said the possibility cannot be ruled out.
This theory was notably dismissed by scientists during the early pandemic days and China itself has denied responsibility for the outbreak.For full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic click here