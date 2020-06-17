COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala has said the company has enough capacity to produce dexamethasone, a drug that has been found to lower the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.

Dexamethasone is an inexpensive drug and costs less than Rs 10, Khorakiwala told CNBC-TV18.

"Have been manufacturing dexamethasone for the last 20-30 years," he added.

Wockhardt will increase production of dexamethasone if hospitals start using it regularly, Khorakiwala said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)