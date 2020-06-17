COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Dexamethasone is an inexpensive drug and costs less than Rs 10, Khorakiwala said.
Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala has said the company has enough capacity to produce dexamethasone, a drug that has been found to lower the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.
Dexamethasone is an inexpensive drug and costs less than Rs 10, Khorakiwala told CNBC-TV18.
"Have been manufacturing dexamethasone for the last 20-30 years," he added.
Wockhardt will increase production of dexamethasone if hospitals start using it regularly, Khorakiwala said.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!
First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:13 am