Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Dexamethasone is an inexpensive drug and costs less than Rs 10, Khorakiwala said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala has said the company has enough capacity to produce dexamethasone, a drug that has been found to lower the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.

Dexamethasone is an inexpensive drug and costs less than Rs 10, Khorakiwala told CNBC-TV18.

"Have been manufacturing dexamethasone for the last 20-30 years," he added.

Wockhardt will increase production of dexamethasone if hospitals start using it regularly, Khorakiwala said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)


First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:13 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Wockhardt

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.