COVID-19 treatment | Gilead to begin clinical trials of inhaled version of remdesivir

Gilead Sciences will begin clinical trials for an inhaled version of its antiviral drug remdesivir in August, the US drugmaker announced on June 22.

Remdesivir, which is being used to treat seriously ill patients, is currently administered only intravenously and an inhaled version will be easier to use. The biotech company said the drug cannot be administered in a pill form because its chemical composition would impact the liver.

The company said that the inhaled version would be administered through a nebulizer, a device that turns liquid medicines into mist.

“An inhaled formulation would be given through a nebulizer, which could potentially allow for easier administration outside the hospital, at earlier stages of disease. That could have significant implications in helping to stem the tide of the pandemic,” Gilead Sciences’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Daniel O’Day said in an open letter.

The pharmaceutical company also said it expects to be able to supply enough of remdesivir by year-end to treat more than two million COVID-19 patients, more than double its previous target of a million.

Remdesivir is considered to be at the forefront in the fight against the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, after the drug helped shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial.

Producing and supplying billions of doses remains a major challenge as the virus has infected over nine million people globally, overwhelming healthcare systems around the world.

On June 20, India's drug regulator gave permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market remdesivir for "restricted emergency use" among hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Cipla launched its version of remdesivir 100 mg vial under the brand name CIPREMI, while Hetero's product will be sold as COVIFOR.

Cipla did not disclose the price. Hetero said a vial would be priced at Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per vial, saying it wanted to ensure the five-day treatment or six vials should not cost more than Rs 30,000 per patient.