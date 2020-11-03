COVID-19 treatment | DGCI rejects Dr Reddy’s application for full market authorisation for remdesivir: Report

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has rejected Dr Reddy’s proposal seeking change in status of remdesivir from “emergency use” to “full market authorisation”.

In an application to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), which advises the regulator, Dr Reddy’s sought change in status for remdesivir and permission for new drugs and clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine, The Economic Times reported.

The committee in a meeting on October 29 favoured continuing emergency use of the drug. Dr Reddy is among six pharma companies — including Cadila, Cipla, Hetero, Jubilant, Mylan and Zydus Cadila — which are producing the drug in India.

Dr Reddy’s proposal comes after the US Food and Drugs Authority (USFDA) granted remdesivir full regulatory status – making it the first COVID-19 drug to receive full approval. The approval is for treatment of COVID-19 in adults, and children aged 12 and older and weighing at least 40 kg.

The USFDA move comes despite World Health Organisation (WHO) trials showing the drug was “ineffective in reducing mortality or hospital stay.” For this reason, use of the drug is “already under assessment” in India, officials told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Gilead, which owns remdesivir, however defended the drug’s efficacy and safety. It noted that “benefits” were demonstrated in three trials – randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical trial (ACTT-1) which is the “gold standard for evaluating drugs.”

The company said WHO’s data was inconsistent, adding: ““Results from the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)’s ACTT-1 trial found that treatment resulted in meaningful improvements across multiple outcome assessments in hospitalised COVID-19 patients.”

In India, remdesivir costs between Rs 2,400-5,000 per vial.