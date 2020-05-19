COVID-19 treatment | Cipla eyes multi-drug portfolio for novel coronavirus cure: Report

Cipla is planning to work on multiple drugs to find a cure for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Mint has quoted the company’s global Chief Financial Officer Kedar Upadhye as saying.

The company is fine-tuning its pact with US-based Gilead Sciences Inc. on patented intravenous drug remdesivir, a potential treatment for respiratory infection.

Upadhye told the newspaper that, in generics, a combination of zinc, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and azithromycin is being explored in clinical trials. At the same time, the lopinavir-ritonavir anti-cancer combination and favipiravir are other generic drugs that Cipla is testing.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company is among four companies — the other three being Mylan, Hetero Drugs and Jubilant Life Sciences — to have signed a pact with Gilead for manufacturing of remdesivir.

On May 18, Upadhye told Moneycontrol that Cipla saw scope to expand its profit margin and return on capital employed (RoCE) in FY21 as demand for pharmaceutical products continued to remain strong.

Cipla ended FY20 with margin contracting 22 basis points year-on-year (YoY) to 18.7 percent, while RoCE expanded 60 bps to Rs 8.7 percent. The company ended FY20 with its consolidated revenue growing 5 percent YoY to Rs 17,132 crore. The net profit rose a percent to Rs 1,547 crore in the same period. India constituted about 39 percent of revenue, US: 23 percent and South Africa: 18 percent.





