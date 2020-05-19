App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 treatment | Cipla eyes multi-drug portfolio for novel coronavirus cure: Report

Cipla is reportedly fine tuning its pact with United States-based Gilead Sciences Inc. on patented intravenous drug remdesivir, a potential treatment for the respiratory infection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Cipla is planning to work on multiple drugs to find a cure for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Mint has quoted the company’s global Chief Financial Officer Kedar Upadhye as saying.

The company is fine-tuning its pact with US-based Gilead Sciences Inc. on patented intravenous drug remdesivir, a potential treatment for respiratory infection.

Upadhye told the newspaper that, in generics, a combination of zinc, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and azithromycin is being explored in clinical trials. At the same time, the lopinavir-ritonavir anti-cancer combination and favipiravir are other generic drugs that Cipla is testing.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company is among four companies — the other three being Mylan, Hetero Drugs and Jubilant Life Sciences — to have signed a pact with Gilead for manufacturing of remdesivir.

On May 18, Upadhye told Moneycontrol that Cipla saw scope to expand its profit margin and return on capital employed (RoCE) in FY21 as demand for pharmaceutical products continued to remain strong.

Also read: Cipla expects margin, RoCE expansion in FY21; ability to supply crucial, says CFO

Cipla ended FY20 with margin contracting 22 basis points year-on-year (YoY) to 18.7 percent, while RoCE expanded 60 bps to Rs 8.7 percent. The company ended FY20 with its consolidated revenue growing 5 percent YoY to Rs 17,132 crore. The net profit rose a percent to Rs 1,547 crore in the same period. India constituted about 39 percent of revenue, US: 23 percent and South Africa: 18 percent.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic



First Published on May 19, 2020 09:18 am

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

COVID-19 pandemic: India battles to save its newborns in titanic struggle against coronavirus

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

