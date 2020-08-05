172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|covid-19-treatment-bdr-pharmaceuticals-launches-favipiravir-at-rs-63-per-tablet-in-india-5649661.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 treatment | BDR Pharmaceuticals launches Favipiravir at Rs 63 per tablet in India

PTI

Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched its antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India at a price of Rs 63 per tablet.

The company has also come up with a patient assistance programme which will allow patients and institutions who have limited resources to purchase the medicine at a highly subsidised rate, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

BDR pharma has received an approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture Favipiravir to treat mild to moderate patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

The drug has been launched under the brand name 'BDFAVI', it added.

"BDR has been at the forefront in benefiting patients in this pandemic and supporting India's fight against COVID-19. This launch further strengthens our commitment to the patients to provide better outcomes for patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms in India," BDR Pharmaceuticals CMD Dharmesh Shah said.

The company has developed Favipiravir tablets in 200 mg strengths with a strip of 10 tablets, BDR Pharmaceuticals said.

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 03:00 pm

