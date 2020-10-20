COVID-19: Travel costs of IT firms fall 70% over the last 6 months

HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar used to travel 150 days a year for business. Since COVID-19, he has not travelled at all, he told Moneycontrol in a recent interaction . But business goes on, he said, as customers adopt to the new normal.

“I meet a lot more customers these days than during the pre-pandemic days," he pointed out. According to him, virtual meetings have not come in the way of strategies or business initiatives.

This, in short, is the change the pandemic has brought about for IT firms, for whom travel accounts for a significant portion of business cost. They account for about 2 percent annually, on an average, and have come down significantly over the last six months.

However, as the pandemic spread, companies had to suspend work travels and meetings moved virtual, bringing travel costs further down.

70 percent drop in travel bills

Travel costs for top IT firms have come down by as much as 70 percent in the last six months, on an average, due to COVID-19, and as firms resorted to the work-from-home model. However, the cost could go up in the coming quarters as travel resumes, say IT executives.

Reduction in travel, in part, helped in improving the margins for companies. For instance, Nilanjan Roy, CFO, Infosys, during a recent earnings call, pointed out that temporary travel restrictions and higher offshore mix helped improve margins by 80 basis points.

Infosys margins’ improved 270 basis points sequentially to 25.4 percent in Q2 of 2020.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO, Wipro, too shared that the higher offshore mix helped improve margins for the company in Q2. For Wipro , operating margins increased to 20 basis points to 19.2 percent.

New normal

Like Vijayakumar pointed out, clients are more receptive to virtual meetings now compared to a few years ago. “I think a lot of leaders are happy that they are able to continue to have good meetings through teleconferencing and video-conferencing. It could have paused for a couple of weeks or a month. But almost everything got reinitiated,” he said.

The deal pipeline of IT firms clearly reflects this sentiment. Companies were able to close as many deals as during pre-pandemic days, if not more. TCS closed deals worth $8.6 billion in Q2 and Infosys $3.15 billion, a record high in the same quarter.

So, to that extent, travel costs may not go back to the pre-pandemic levels. However, executives have pointed out that it is unlikely to be as low as it is now.

Travel costs to increase in H2

Roy of Infosys pointed out that in H2 (December and March quarter), the company expects higher travel costs and that is likely to impact the H2 FY21 margins along with increased cost of hiring.

In the earnings call on October 16, after HCL Tech announced its Q2 results, Vijayakumar said: “Now, when things get back to normal, whenever that is, one would expect that cost to sort of increase at some point in time. But one also expects that it would not go back to the level at which it used to be.”