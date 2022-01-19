MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

COVID-19: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla calls for faster vaccination at World Economic Forum

Adar Poonawalla made the statement as a panelist during the ‘Meeting the Challenge of Vaccine Equity’ session organised by the WEF.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

The vaccination rate needs to be faster worldwide for the Covid-19 pandemic to end, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Poonawalla made the statement as a panelist during the ‘Meeting the Challenge of Vaccine Equity’ session organised by the WEF.

“The Covid vaccine supply is no longer a constraint… and we are in a much better place than last year to meet the demands,” Poonawalla said.

He said that the countries need to come together for a clear standard for vaccine trials and introduce a smooth framework for its approval and distribution, adding that the governments should also come to agreements over export restrictions that can help deal better with the pandemic considering there is no longer any constraint in the vaccine production, reported Indian Express.

SII, which manufacturers Covishield, curtailed production at the end of 2021. However, Poonawalla said that the company supplied over a billion doses to African continents through Covax during the first quarter.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

In addition to this, the SII CEO called for a centralised regulatory body for vaccine certificates to make travel more convenient during the pandemic. Michael Ryan, Executive Director, WHO health emergencies programme, said that vaccines had a crucial role to play. “There is no way to end this pandemic without vaccines,” he said.

Other panelists also said that the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine was a scientific achievement. The panelists included Gabriela Bucher, Executive Director, Oxfam International; Seth F Berkley Chief Executive Officer, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance; and John Nikengasong, director, Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adar Poonawalla #COVID-19 Vaccination #COVID-19 vaccine #India #World Economic Forum
first published: Jan 19, 2022 02:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.