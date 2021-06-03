COVID-19 second wave: Direct food deliveries spur as orders rise

Marquee restaurants owned by Big Chill chain partnered with tech platform DotPe in 2020

Direct deliveries from large restaurant chains have seen an uptick in the last two months with owners focusing on it as an additional channel in addition to delivery aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy.

With India ravaged with the second wave of COVID-19, an increase of 15-25 percent in sales is seen in direct deliveries from large restaurants, a report in The Economic Times said.

"The second wave taught us that since deliveries are right here to remain, it is rather necessary for us to guard margins," Saurabh Khanijo, managing director of Asian delicacies chain Kylin Group told the publication. “While the aggregator platforms give us economies of scale, we neither get profit margins nor consumer data."

He added that Kylin's sales through the direct channel have gone up by 15 percent since April. Apart from COVID-induced lockdowns, fears of dining out in closed bars and restaurants may persist even after easing restrictions.

Marquee restaurants owned by Big Chill chain partnered with tech platform DotPe in 2020 during the lockdown to facilitate direct deliveries. Now, 25-27 percent of its overall sales are from direct business, according to Aseem Grover, owner of Marquee restaurants.

"There are two challenges of going direct -discoverability and last mile deliveries - because you have to take responsibility for both yourself. Once you crack that, the benefits are huge," he said.

Reportedly, the aggregator commission can be as much as 30 percent, tech facilitators like DotPe charge only around 3 percent, making the latter an attractive option for restaurants.