COVID-19 second wave: Air traffic takes a hit, up to 35% flights remain cancelled

Most airlines have cancelled 20-35 percent of flights and are flying at 50-60 percent of the pre-COVID capacity

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases and restrictions on movement, airlines have taken a severe hit as demand for air travel reduced drastically in April. Strict restrictions and mandatory COVID-19 test have forced people to reconsider their travel plans.

Over the last few days, most airlines have cancelled 20-35 percent of flights and are flying at 50-60 percent of the pre-COVID capacity, the Economic Times reported.

"In the next few days, flight schedules will slump like a deck of cards. This month and the next will be very bleak," a senior executive told the paper.

The decreased demand for air travel may again prompt airlines to cut salaries and reinforce leave without pay for employees. "More airlines will ground more plans and lay off staff," an airline executive said, as per the report.

The data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation showed that air traffic fell for 10 consecutive days in April. Departures on April 20 were down 41 percent to 155,207 compared to March.

The overall passenger flight movement was down 22 percent to 3,570 from 4,583 in March.

With the second wave of COVID-19 deadlier than the first one and daily cases nearly double of what was being reported in the first wave, travel has taken a severe hit.

Coupled with the requirements of RT-PCR negative results in most states and lockdown-like restrictions and night curfew in major cities, people have started avoiding travel once again.