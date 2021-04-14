COVID-19 restrictions in 'industrially important' states worrisome, says FICCI President Uday Shankar

FICCI

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) on April 14 said that the new restrictions imposed in "industrially important" states are concerning.

"Restrictions imposed by states will hurt (businesses)," Ficci president Uday Shankar said, adding that the government's complacency is the reason behind surging cases.

The remarks come a day after the Maharashtra government announced new restrictions under its ‘Break the Chain’ campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect at 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1. All non-essential services will remain barred during the period.

Read: Lockdown-like curbs in Maharashtra from today: Here are all your questions answered

Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be in force during the period, Thackeray said but refrained from terming the new curbs as lockdown.

The new norms entail stricter curbs on public activities to stem the infection spread and build on the existing weekend and night curfew in the state.

Services such as vaccination, oxygen production, home delivery of food, operation of e-commerce firms, work at construction sites with residential facility and industrial activities, where accommodation or transportation of personnel is available, will remain unaffected, he said.

All banking and financial services, the RBI and its affiliated offices, insurance offices and pre-monsoon works will remain operational, he said. However, there will be a complete ban on religious, social, cultural and political functions in the state till May 1, the CM said.