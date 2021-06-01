COVID-19 | Reliance BP Mobility sets up Mobile Fuel Bowser in Mumbai to give free fuel to vehicles engaged in emergency services

Reliance BP Mobility (RBML), a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP, has started a program in collaboration with Reliance Foundation to give free fuel to those vehicles offering emergency COVID services in the country.

To support ambulances in Mumbai that are operating amid this COVID crisis, the firm has launched a Mobile Fuel Bowser. This will connect those vehicles in need of fuel, with the RBML's petrol stations located outside the city's limits.

This Bowser will be stationed at MCGM Worli Transport Garage.

These vehicles will be able to refill fuel without charge at the RBML's network of about 1,421 retail outlets across India:

-Government & hospital (including private hospitals) vehicles including ambulances used for movement of COVID 19 patients

-Vehicles involved in the movement of medical oxygen- government and private

-Vehicles authorized by Chief Minister’s Office for emergency duty for COVID care

Under this pan-India program, so far, a total of 811.07 KL fuel amounting to Rs 7.30 crores has been dispensed to 21,080 emergency vehicles in May 2021, the company said in a release.

This initiative is expected to last until June 30, with the possibility of an extension, dispensing about 50 - 60 KL free fuel every day.

While deploying Mobile Fuel Bowser, RBML has ensured all necessary safety measures as per statutory guidelines, it said.

How can the free fuel be availed?

An authorization letter from concerned authorities (district administration/ district health administration/ district police administration) will be required to redeem fuel without any charge.

