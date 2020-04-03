App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 10:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 pandemic: Tata AIA Life offers additional Rs 5 lakh benefit at no cost

The company said all policyholders of Tata AIA will get an additional benefit equal to the base sum assured or Rs 5 lakh, whichever is lower for valid death claims due to COVID-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Tata AIA Life Insurance on Friday announced additional Rs 5 lakh benefit at no extra premium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemics.

As part of Tata AIA Life's initiative, its individual policyholders will get COVID-19-related additional benefit up to Rs 5 lakh at no additional cost, it said in a release.

Besides, all active agents of Tata AIA Life Insurance along with their spouse and children will be reimbursed up to Rs 25,000 in case of hospitalisation due to COVID-19.

This benefit is applicable for all valid death claims with date of death on or before June 30. Tata AIA Life Insurance MD & CEO Rishi Srivastava said, "We are all collectively facing a situation like never before. This is an opportunity for each one of us to come forward and serve society.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Tata AIA Life Insurance

