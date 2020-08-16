COVID-19 pandemic: Brands bet on sanitisers with silver to kill germs

We are all living in unprecedented times, overwhelmed by the gripping fear and uncertainty of COVID-19. The pandemic that has been gradually spreading its tentacles and it does not seem to fade away very soon.

In such a scenario, hand sanitizers and disinfectants have become the need of the hour. Alcohol has been one of the key ingredients in sanitizers and disinfectants that help keep the virus levels on the check and we are all so well versed with its usage.

However, how many of us know that silver can help contribute immensely towards inactivating the germs?

Various medical research suggests that silver is a well-documented anti-microbial component that makes bacteria, germs, and viruses inactive. Internationally, silver as a component has been celebrated and accepted by the sanitization sector since time immemorial.

COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a lot of brands such as GermiGo, Zuii, Klenza to make sanitisers with silver nanoparticles.

Indian brand, GermiGo has been raking in moolah by selling sanitisers and disinfectants. The company has so far sold 7-8 lakh litres of sanitisers and disinfectants.

In terms of pricing, it is not way too expensive than the normal sanitisers available in the market.

A 200 ml bottle of sanitiser is sold at Rs 100 and a 250 mln surface disinfectant is sold at Rs 354.

“Silver is a well-documented anti-microbial that is known to kill bacteria, germs, and viruses. Hydrogen peroxide disrupts the lipid bilateral membrane of the pathogen and the Act-ion silver in the sanitiser enters into the bacterial cell and deactivates the general metabolism of the pathogens hence inhibiting cellular respiration and disrupting metabolic pathways and the virus DNA/RNA, thus putting an end to the replication cycle of the virus, be it most viruses from the Corona family, H1N1 or Tuberculosis, etc,” explains Rushang Shah, Director - GermiGo.

Usage of Silver

India has been quite aware of the benefits of silver on human health for a very long time. Silver has been utilised in small amounts to coat hospital surfaces and medical equipment to prevent the spread of pathogens.

Silver in surgical equipment wound dressings and ointments is used to protect wounds from infection. Silver sulfadiazine is useful for burn victims as it kills bacteria while also allowing the skin to regrow. In fact, our forefathers have been enlightened with the benefits of using silver utensils for cooking and eating which has been passed on from generations and we still find a lot of people following this tradition.

India’s affection towards sweets and using silver foil as an adornment on delicacies still lingers on. Hence, the importance of silver in improving human health cannot be ignored.

The manufacture of COVID-19 vaccination is still under development, and there has been a considerable amount of information on the precautions to be taken.

While most of us have relied upon ayurveda to boost our immunity and have equipped ourselves with loads of sanitizers and disinfectants, it is critical to evaluate the importance of Silver as a constituent, which is backed up by scientific research and human-experience for it being used to fight viruses and human diseases.