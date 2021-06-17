COVID-19 pandemic | Google India announces $15 million grant to set up 80 oxygen plants
The two organisations – GiveIndia and PATH – will oversee Google’s oxygen program and provide project management support, including procurement and installation of plants.
June 17, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters
Google India announced on June 17 that it will support procurement and installation of about 80 oxygen generation plants in high-need and rural locations of the country through additional grants worth $15 million, or Rs 109 crore, to two non profit organisations.
The two organisations – GiveIndia and PATH – will oversee Google’s oxygen program and provide project management support, including procurement and installation of plants.
PATH will identify target locations for the oxygen plants and provide technical assistance for the project, Google India said in a blog post. The organisation will work with state governments and other authorities to complete the installation of the plants.
The Indian unit of the global technology giant also said it will help Apollo Medskills upskill 20,000 frontline health workers through specialised training in COVID-19 management. “This will complement and strengthen the stressed rural health workforce and rural health systems.”
It will provide a Rs 3.6 crore grant to non-profit ARMMAN to run skilling programmes for 1.8 lakh Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and 40,000 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) in 15 states, the company said. ARMMAN, a non-profit organisation aimed at improving wellbeing of pregnant women, new mothers and infants, will also set up a call center to provide additional help and advice for ASHAs and ANMs.
With a subsiding second wave of infections, India is currently preparing for a possible third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In May, Google said it had raised at least $4.6 million (Rs 33 crore) through an internal donation campaign for COVID-19 relief in India. The funds were to be donated to non-profit organisations, including GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation India, GOONJ, and United Way of Mumbai, Google had announced in a blog post.Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here