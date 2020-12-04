COVID-19 Pandemic | Flipkart Asks Its 12,000 Employees To 'Work From Home' Till May 2021

Flipkart took the decision after the assessment of the current situation

With no signs for COVID-19 pandemic abating in the near future, e-commerce giant Flipkart has extended the ‘work from home’ policy for its 12,000 employees till May 31, 2021.

The decision was taken by the Walmart-owned firm after the assessment of the current situation. Following this, the firm postponed its ‘phase-2 of the back to office plan’ till the end of May next year.

"Over the last several months, we have shown great resilience and character in dealing with the pandemic while adapting to altogether new ways of working, collaborating and staying optimistic," Flipkart's Chief People Officer Krishna Raghavan said in letter to its employees, Business Standard reported.

"The entire leadership team couldn’t be more proud of the outstanding spirit and positivity that you have demonstrated,” Raghavan added.

Apart from this, flipkart informed that those teams which have been coming to the office on a roster basis will continue to do so. However, the rest of the staff to continue working from home unless there is a critical need to come to the office, said the Bengaluru-based firm.

For those in need to come to the office should reserve the seat in advance and follow necessary guidelines and protocols.

"While we have all been eagerly waiting to see each other in person, there is no scope for letting our guard down, as we monitor the situation closely. To keep ourselves and our families safe, the best we can do is to continue practising social distancing and exercising all mandatory precautions unless there’s a sure-shot cure in sight," Raghavan said.

"We hope this decision will help all of you plan your work and personal commitment until May next year. I assure you that we are with you, every step of the way. Your health, safety and mental wellness will always be our topmost priority,” Raghavan added.

Apart from encouraging 'Work from home', Flipkart introduced ‘Covid Care Leaves' where employees can take up to 28 calendar days of paid leaves if diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Amazon too has asked its employed to continue to 'work from home' until June 30, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the e-commerce firm had allowed that option until January, 2021.