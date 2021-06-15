COVID-19 pandemic drags Emirates to $5.5 billion loss, its first in 33 years

Emirates said Dubai's government would continue to support the airline through the coronavirus pandemic after posting an annual loss of $5.5 billion, its first in more than three decades.

The airline's chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said on Tuesday that the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis would be patchy and that no one could predict when it would end.

Dubai's government had injected an extra $1.1 billion into the airline since disclosing a $2 billion lifeline last year, Emirates said in its annual report for the year to March 31.

State-owned Emirates is not the only national carrier to get government help during the coronavirus crisis, which has brought air travel to a standstill.

On Monday, Germany's Lufthansa, which was forced to take 9 billion euros ($11 billion) in aid in 2020, laid out plans to return to profit as a leaner, more thinly-staffed airline with fewer planes after the pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Emirates, whose entire operation is dependent on international travel, fell to a loss of $5.5 billion, down from a $288 million profit a year ago, as revenue plunged 66 percent to $8.4 billion and passenger traffic fell 88.3 percent to 6.6 million.

It is 36-year-old Emirates' first annual loss since 1987-88 and its lowest number of passengers carried in twenty years.

Emirates has no domestic market to cushion against border restrictions and closures that have frustrated airlines over the past year as they try to navigate a recovery.

GROUNDED

It is expected to take years for airlines to recover from the pandemic, with long international flights forecast to take the longest to rebound.

Emirates said it had filled just 44.3 percent of all seats in the past year, down from an average of 78.4 percent in the previous fiscal when the airline last posted an annual profit.

The pandemic-driven travel recession has seen Emirates ground most of its 113 Airbus A380 and focused on rebuilding its network using its 146 Boeing 777s, with passenger capacity cut by 82.6 percent in the past year.

Emirates said four A380s had been removed from operation and were unlikely to return before their scheduled retirement in the next financial year.

Emirates Group, which includes the airline and other aviation and travel assets, saw revenue fall 65.8 percent to $9.7 billion and made a loss of $6 billion, its first in 33 years.

That was impacted by a one time impairment charge of 1.5 billion dirham ($408.43 million) on the Group's non-financial assets, it said.

The Group's workforce shrank 30.8 percent to 75,145 including 20,000 jobs at the airline and the retirement of Gary Chapman, the long-serving president of airport and travel unit Dnata.